Longview emergency sirens fail monthly test

LONGVIEW - Only eight out of the 20 sirens worked properly during Longview's test of their emergency siren network on Wednesday.

Although the test conducted on May 31 was completely successful, It has been determined that the equipment in those sirens was, in fact damaged during the storm on May 28.

Longview's fire chief J.P. Steelman says the city is "diligently working to get the siren system repaired."

Steelman also would like to encourage citizens to sign up for CodeRed, a mobile alert app that keeps its subscribers informed about emergency situations.

The city should prepare for possible sporadic siren tests as repairs are conducted over the next few weeks.

