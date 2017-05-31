Longview family displaced after tree falls on their home

LONGVIEW - Many East Texans are stilling feeling the sting from the massive storm. An EF-1 tornado ripped through parts of Longview, which left thousands without electricity. Even though things are looking up for some, the sting Chase Hemingway's family is feeling lasted longer.

"I was dumbfounded, I've never been in a situation like this before," Hemingway said. "Not a cool situation to be in. It was overwhelming."

Hemingway watch the weather turn ugly. He said the rain was so heavy, water was seeping into his home. His house, sits on a small hill. The father of four said he heard an explosion and he felt his house shake. It turned out, a tree was pulled from the root and it collapsed where the garage is.

"When I opened the garage door, three inches of water rushed in," Hemingway said.

He rushed his family out to safety. Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, they've been living out of a hotel since the storm. Their storm is unlivable. Hemingway said it felt devastating to tell his children they couldn't go home to their house anymore. Despite all they've faced, Hemingway said he's trying to stay optimistic.

"God picked up a tree, slammed it on my house and said 'here's what you need to do'?" Hemingway said.

To him, being displaced said it's a sign to move out.

