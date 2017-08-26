Longview Fire Dept. sends nine firefighters to help disaster relief efforts

LONGVIEW - Nine Longview firefighters are in Southeast Texas, helping with disaster relief efforts.

Fire officials tell us six of them are in Victoria, TX and three are in Edna, TX. They can be deployed for up to 14 days.

Longview Fire also has two standby teams, a helicopter search and rescue technician and a four-person communication team is ready to deploy.

Fire officials say they are in constant contact with all of them and that they are all doing well.

© 2017 KYTX-TV