Longview Green Street Bridge strikes again

LONGVIEW - At this point, those working with the City of Longview tell us they are shaking their heads as to why tall trucks are still trying to make it under the Green Street Bridge.

"We can't really do anything else without major overhaul and expense to the railroad.” Longview City Spokesperson Shawn Hara said. “Ultimately drivers need to be paying attention when you see a low clearance sign."

The city is on pace to beat last year's total of 5 trucks getting jammed under the bridge. This year there have been 3 accidents.

On Monday a Penske truck got stuck under the bridge, forcing the street to close.

Longview Police say tall trucks that get stuck underneath the bridge could receive a traffic citation. They are advising all truckers to make the right decision and go around the bridge.

