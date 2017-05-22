Longview group donates money towards new veteran memorial statue

LONGVIEW - The Longview Lodge of the Knights of Pythias consider this donation as a way to give back to all fallen veterans.

When the original statue was first discovered, it created outrage in the East Texas community. The new statue will go into the same place as the old.

Veterans Plaza recognizes every veteran who has died in any United States war. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has visited the memorial.

Longview Police are still investigating this crime. If you have any information you are asked to contact them.

© 2017 KYTX-TV