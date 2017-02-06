Longview has its first two homicides in 2017

LONGVIEW - < 34 year old Donald Kenney's last post on Facebook was on February 3. He recently passed his EPA test from Longview Vista College that day. While his family and friends celebrated his accomplishment, the comments on his page went from "congratulations" to "rest in peace".

Police say they received a call about a shooting on Twelfth and Dean street. However, they discovered his body lying near train tracks, a mile and a half away from where the call was made. Police didn't say where specifically, but the tracks go through Valentine Gallegos' neighborhood.

"I feel a little unsecured now," Gallegos said.

With the help of the community, police arrested 25 year old Montorio Harris.

But police are still searching for the suspect who killed 34 year old Thomas Harper, who was found dead near J's place.Even though Harris is behind bars, Gallegos said he's is concerned for his safety now more than ever.

"It should be a little bit more security around here," Gallegos said.

Police said they're doing what they can to protect them.

CBS 19 reached out the the Kenney family for comment, but they declined to talk on camera. Kenney left behind his 12 year old daughter.

