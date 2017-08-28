Close Longview High School cheerleaders fundraise for Hurricane Harvey victims Longview High School Cheerleaders collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims Kenley Hargett, KYTX 6:58 PM. CDT August 28, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST LONGVIEW - © 2017 KYTX-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Eclipse preview East HS coach on leave over forced splits KYTX Breaking News Grandmothers turn to CrossFit Cherokee co. plane crash renaming REL in Tyler Lufkin Litlle League Watch Party Family of 6 drowns inside van Vandalized statue Evacuees head to ETX More Stories Texas Cares - Donate Aug 27, 2017, 6:47 p.m. Tyler church builds "flood buckets" for Harvey relief Aug 28, 2017, 6:25 p.m. Hiway 80 Rescue Mission needs canned food donations… Aug 28, 2017, 5:20 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs