Longview ISD introduces East Texas Reads program for students

LONGVIEW - Students access books through a program called MyOn. MyOn personalizes books based on their interests, reading level and ratings of books they've read.

Teachers say it also targets kids love of technology. Also, students can use computers, tablets and cell phones to read.

"I can take it anywhere so just in case I have a phone I have an unlimited data plan so I can get on the internet," 4th Grader Cameron Williams says.

District officials tell me other school districts are joining this program. They want students to be able to read and learn regardless of their district.

Teachers are praising the program for making reading popular.

"They talk to each other now about the books that they're reading,” 4th Grade teacher Mesha London says. “So, if one book may interest one kid they spiral out and say you need to read this book here.”

District officials say they are working on middle and high school students to take more interest in the program, but have already seen a positive response.

