Longview ISD superintendent disapproves of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos confirmation

LONGVIEW - Dr. Wilcox and Assistant Superintendent Dr. Jody Clements wrote about their disapproval on Longview ISD’s website.

“"It's diluting the dollars that we need to educate that student that needs after school help, tutoring, breakfast or needs clothing," Wilcox said. “It has been shown that the voucher program does not work.”



On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence voted in favor of DeVos's confirmation, breaking a 50-50 tie on the senate floor.



“She also has no experience in public school education,” Wilcox said. “She did not go to a public school or college.”



Jill Gil is the mother of three daughters that go to public schools in Longview. “We moved to Longview from Michigan where the DeVos family did many great things for the community,” Gil said. “I hope she will do what’s best for the children and their education.

Many teachers also disapprove of DeVos. “I am a teacher and mother who is nervous that she will take away funding that our children need,” Nataschia Horton said. “My son is dyslectic and without the proper funds, there won’t be anyone to take care of his needs.”

DeVos has stated she is in favor of the voucher system, where families receive vouchers to fund their children’s education. That system allows parents to send their children to any school, public or private.

“Religious schools have been around since the founding of the republic and many of them do an excellent job is educating children,” Superintendent Wilcox said. “However, the children in public school will not be able to receive the many services they need with the cut in funding.”

