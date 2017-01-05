Longview man arrested after calling police

Randy Linwood

LONGVIEW - Randy Linwood, 62, was arrested Monday for marijuana possession. Longview Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Nowlin Street around 3PM to do a welfare check. When they arrived, Linwood's back door was opened and they went inside.

Police tell us they found two pounds of marijuana on a table. Later on Linwood found the police and told them he was having a problem with his neighbor.

Linwood was then arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the Gregg County Jail. He is out of jail on a five thousand dollar bond.

(© 2017 KYTX)