Longview man arrested after calling police

KYTX 7:21 PM. CST January 05, 2017

LONGVIEW - Randy Linwood, 62, was arrested Monday for marijuana possession. Longview Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Nowlin Street around 3PM to do a welfare check. When they arrived, Linwood's back door was opened and they went inside.

Police tell us they found two pounds of marijuana on a table. Later on Linwood found the police and told them he was having a problem with his neighbor. 

Linwood was then arrested for possession of marijuana and taken to the Gregg County Jail. He is out of jail on a five thousand dollar bond. 

