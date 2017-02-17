Longview man dealing with unfinished home renovations

LONGVIEW - It was supposed to be a kind gesture to Tekita Allen's father who served during the Vietnam war. Wanting what's best for Robert Marshall, she signed up for a veteran home repair program. Allen said it's about making the lives of veterans safe and livable.

Marshall stayed in his mobile home for more than 20 year and it was about it be modernized. The veteran said he's grateful for the work that was completed but he had a problem with a contractor. He said the contractor's attitude upset him. Marshall says the Habitat for Humanity in Longview told to "take it or leave it."

"Otherwise, we're [Habitat for Humanity] going to pull off on the job," Marshall said. The renovations to Marshall's home are incomplete and he said it has created more problems for him.

"Man it makes me angry." Marshall said. "Real angry."

Marshall claimed he's had electrical and sewage and issues for weeks, which forced him to pay for things out of pocket.

Tekita Allen said she wants an apology for her father and a finished project.

"I do want the job done," Allen said. "It has to be done."

CBS 19 reached out to the Habitat for Humanity in Longview for an explanation. They've yet to return their calls.

(© 2017 KYTX)