The weather felt as if it was 13 degrees freezing and John Silos was out running (Photo: KYTX)

LONGVIEW - It wasn't just snow that was all around Longview; it came with a bone chilling, icy condition. Temperatures in Longview were below freezing and usually weather like that keeps people indoors. John Silos is looking to run a collective total of 1,000 miles and he was out running during the storm.

"It's actually a lot better than the warm weather," Silos chuckled. "It actually feels warmer to me."

The weather that morning felt as if it was 13 degrees and that's far below freezing. Those temperatures didn't seem to bother him. He was up around six in the morning, running a lap around West Loop 281. That's one stretch of a lap. He and a few of Silos' friends challenged each other to run a collective total of 1,000 miles by the end of the year.

"I got to get in before they beat me," Silos said.

Running is an everyday routine for Silos. At times he'll run up to six miles around Longview. He figured running in the winter storm would better his chances to win. East Texas hasn't experienced serious snow weather for nearly a decade.

Rine or shine. Silos is dedicated to win. He's not where he wants to be in the race a thousand miles, but he's on the right path.

© 2018 KYTX-TV