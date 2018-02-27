LONGVIEW - Mayor Andy Mack has used his $5,000 stipend to invest in the lives of young high school seniors. To him, it may not be much, but it is the least he can do if it involves their education. He said 'knowledge is power and education is knowledge'.

2018's scholarship pot has increased to $8,000, after council woman, Kristen Ishihara, added $3,000. A graduating senior from: Longview, Spring Hill, Pine Tree and Hallsville can be eligible for a $2,000 scholarship. To Mack, this scholarship is the the easiest and most meaningful one they can earn.

"[It is a] One page essay on what you can do to make Longview better or what you've done to make Longview better," Mack said.

The essay is his way of keeping young people in the mix and his ears to the ground. Mack said young people are just as important when it comes to how they perceive their city. The mayor said if people aren't listening to them, they're not "listening to the future."

Mack said the essays come to him anonymous and it is better that way. Usually, he reads around 100 essays and he admits, there are few he holds on to.

"Its very enlightening to me, its very knowledgeable," Mack said. "I gain so much just listening to what they have to say."

Those who are interested in the scholarship have until March 30, at 5 PM, to apply. The application can be found on the city of Longview's website. Contestants must stay in Longview to be eligible.

