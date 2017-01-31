LONGVIEW - Longview Community Ministries kicks off their annual event to encourage the community to join the fight against hunger and poverty.Groups and individuals will collect canned goods and non-perishable foods.

"This is a competition to see who can bring in the most food," Director of Food Services, Doug Buck said. "We serve more than a thousand families, and the food is greatly needed."

The competition will end on Friday and winners will receive trophies. "It means a lot to these families," Buck said. "Some would not have a meal without the donations."

Anyone interested in donating or joining the drive please contact Fred Ayers at Longview Community Ministries, 903-753-3561.

(© 2017 KYTX)