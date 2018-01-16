Longview MLK march promotes unity in East Texas

System.Xml.XmlNode[]

LONGVIEW - People from across East Texas are honoring Dr. King at the annual Longview MLK March.

For years, people have spent the holiday marching from the Broughton Recreation Center to Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

Marchers tell us the event serves to unify people of different races and backgrounds.

Many say they bring their children to the march to learn how important Dr. King was for civil rights in America.

After the march, people held a church service AT Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church.

People were singing songs and speaking about Dr. King's message of compassion and tolerance for humanity.

Several people say they will carry on Dr. King's message to their future generations.

