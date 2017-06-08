Longview motorcycle officer injured in accident

Photo Courtesy Longview Police Department

A Longview motorcycle officer was injured while escorting a funeral Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Longview Police Department Facebook post, the accident happened just after noon on Wednesday. Officer Smith was one of several officers escorting a funeral down High Street when a car from the procession made an unsafe turn into Officer Smith's motorcycle.

Officer Smith was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained multiple injuries. He remains in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Officer Rodney Smith (Photo Courtesy Longview Police Department)

Officer Smith is a ten year veteran of the police department and has been assigned to the Traffic Unit for six years.

