Longview Museum of Fine Arts hosts Andy Warhol exhibit

LONGVIEW - If one is curious about Andy Warhol, the artist suggested to "look at the surface" of his paintings. Some would consider the American artist as one of the most influential icons of the 20th century.

His artwork, along with two of his original pieces are in Longview. The exhibit features Warhol's entire 'Cowboys and Indians' series and pop art advertisements.

The Rediscover Andy Warhol exhibit lasts until March 24. Admission is five dollars.

