1 dead after motorcycle crash in Longview

LONGVIEW - An investigation is underway after Gladewater resident, 40-year-old Charles Tems Jr., fatally crashed his motorcycle into a pickup truck at 12:51 p.m. at 5000 W. Loop 281 and Ray St.

Tems was traveling westbound on Loop 281 without a helmet on when he crashed into a pickup truck that was making a left hand turn to go north on Ray St.

W. Loop 281 was temporarily closed after the accident and Tems was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Hospital where he later died.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by the Longview Police Department.

