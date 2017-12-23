Longview PD investigating fatal vehicle crash

LONGVIEW - Officers from the Longview Police Department are investigating a vehicle accident that happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning at 3400 Bronco Dr., resulting in the death of a female driver.
According to police, a Lincoln was heading north on the road when the driver lost control and hit a tree.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have identified the driver, but are waiting to release it until her family is notified.
