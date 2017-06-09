Longview PD needs help finding missing toddler

Courtesy Longview PD

The Longview Police Department is requesting assistance in locating Marcos Macedo.

Marcos was last seen by his guardian on May 31 with his non-custodial mother, Maria Becerril-Leon.

Police have reported that Maria is known to use drugs and was last seen in Upshur County on Thursday.

Courtesy Longview PD

Marcos was not seen with her.

If you or anyone you know has any information about where these individuals are, please contact the Longview Police Department at (903) 237-1170, or contact your local law enforcement agency.

© 2017 KYTX-TV