Longview Police arrest suspect in connection with murder of Gladewater man

February 09, 2017

LONGVIEW - Police have arrested 38 year-old Kyron Delyn Adams of Longview, in connection with the murder of 34 year-old Thomas Lynn Harper Jr. of Gladewater.

Adams was arrested on warrants for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Murder.

His bond for the murder charge has been set at $500,000.

An investigation has determined that Harper was involved in an altercation that began at J's Place a short time before he was found dead not far from the original scene of the altercation.

 

