Longview Police investigating homicide on 12th Street

Longview Police are investigating a fatal shooting on 12th Street.

Police were dispatched to a welfare check along with EMS in the 1500 block of South 12th Street, Wednesday night. Upon arrival they found an individual lying in the vacant lot.

Shortly after police arrived they learned that the victim suffered from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center where the victim died as a result of the injury.

Longview Police are investigating and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Rebecca Reeves at 903-237-1199 or Gregg County Crimestoppers at 903-236-7867.

