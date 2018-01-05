Longview police need help finding bank robbery suspect on the run

Photo Courtesy Longview PD

LONGVIEW - Officers from the Longview Police Department are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a Chase bank at 5:55 p.m. Thursday on 2606 Judson Rd.

According to Sergeant Shane McCarter, the suspect was a white male who walked into the bank, displayed a weapon and took an undisclosed amount of money.



No one was injured during the robbery, but the suspect was able to leave the area.

Police are asking for help identifying the suspect, and if you or anyone you know has information about his identity, call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

