LONGVIEW - Police are on the scene of a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in the 200 block of Jewel Dr.

The call came in at around 4:48 p.m.,

When police arrived they were told that a victim had been shot and was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



Detectives are at the scene and more information will be released as it becomes available.

