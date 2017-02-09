Longview Police: Overall crime rates drop in 2016

LONGVIEW - Overall crime in Longview dropped in 2016 compared to the previous year.

The Longview Police Department has received the final crime stat numbers verified through DPS.

The report cites overall crimes numbers in Longview has decreased 3.08% from 2015.

While crimes against persons did increase, property crimes decreased 5.45%.

Source: Longview Police Department

Longview Police Chief Mike Bishop said "We feel this was in part due to our citizens being more vigilant about keeping their property secure and citizens taking an active role in their neighborhoods".

Chief Bishop encourages citizens to be proactive in reporting criminal activity. When citizens work closely with the police department it sends a clear message that criminal activity will not be tolerated in our community.

