Longview Police sending an officer to work with FBI Task Force

LONGVIEW -

Longview City Council has approved the use of a Longview officer to be a part of the East Texas Area Safe Streets Task Force. The FBI will lead this group to investigate criminal enterprise groups.



They tell us they will look into drug trafficking, money laundering, undocumented immigrant smuggling, and violent crimes. The task force will also work on arresting dangerous federal fugitives in East Texas.



Many Longview residents say they support the council's decision. "Overall I would say just having a safer town for me and my family in general,” Longview resident Ryan Alcox says. “It makes me want to stay here longer instead of leave."

Chief Bishop expresses the department's positive relationship with the FBI. Also this partnership will help to increase relations among the two agencies.

(© 2017 KYTX)