Longview rappers perfrom in MLK music showcase

LONGVIEW - When Rado McCalister was growing up she said she didn't have anything that was meant to uplift kids. Now that she's older, she hopes to be someone young people can look up to.

"I wanna be a mentor to the young kids too," McCalister said.

She was one of the many local artists who performed for the second annual Martin Luther King music showcase. Parents and children got to enjoy a free concert, hosted by 'Hope for the Youth'.

McCalister said it's really important to push the negativity out of the mind frames of the youth and push something positive.

Hope for the Youth is about supporting non-violence in the Longview neighborhoods. They aim to shine a positive light on the city after it's crime issues from 2016. Kevin Hawkins is the coordinator behind the music show, he said the community is looking and needing something positive to look towards.

"It's a great thing to see this many artist in the city of Longview," Hawkins said.

He said the ultimate goal is to focus on the kids and show parents how music can bring everyone together. Parents should expect another music showcase, hosted by Hope for the Youth, summer of 2017.

