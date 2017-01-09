Longview recognized for National Night out participation

System.Object

LONGVIEW - The City of Longview has been recognized by the National Association of Town Watch for its participation in National Night Out 2016.

According to natw.org, Longview was ranked number 14 out of 32 cities in the 50,000 to 100,000 population range. The city ranked number 15 in 2015 and number 19 in 2014.

A City of Longview news release, stated that more people registered to participate in 2016. Also, more businesses, churches and other groups took the lead to organize the parties.

Partners in Prevention, Gregg County Sheriff's Office and other city departments plan the event each year. This year's National Night Out for Longview is set for Oct. 3.

National Night Out's mission is to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community and provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances.

