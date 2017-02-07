Longview residents and community leaders react to the recent violence

LONGVIEW - Longview residents tell me that the crime is causing fear throughout the city. This past weekend, two people were killed.

"I don't blame the police, I blame the the young people without any structure," resident Debra Willis said. "These kids don't go to school and have free time which gets them into trouble."

Willis lost her son to violence in 2010. He was murdered at his house on Twelfth street in Longview. "The police still can't find who did this to my son," Willis said. "Someone in this neighborhood knows what happened but won't say anything."

Many people in the community declined to comment about the violence in their city.

Longview District-3 Councilwoman Kasha Williams tells us she was hurt to hear the news of the death of 34-year-old Donald Ray Kenney. "It broke my heart to hear of his death," Williams said. "I want to ensure to my district that they are safe and we are working to improve safety."

(© 2017 KYTX)