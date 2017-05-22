Longview restaurant makes Top 50 barbeque list

LONGVIEW - Texas Monthly has placed Bodacious Barbeque (Longview, Mobberly Ave) on its Top 50 Best Barbeque Joints list.

Pitmaster Jordan Jackson says this honor will boost their reputation and bring more people to eat. He usually sells about 24 racks of ribs a day but he expects to double that along with brisket.

Jackson tells me Texas Monthly sent hidden reviewers to try his barbeque. He never knew who was just a regular customer or a reviewer.

Also, he originally studied French cuisine in college, but pursued his interest in barbeque since 2002. He considers this honor as the reward to the countless hours he spent working on his craft.

