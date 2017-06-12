Longview senior home celebrates Philippines Independence Day 2017

LONGVIEW - Today is Philippine Independence Day! People of Pilipino decent are celebrating their independence from Spain.

In Longview, Buckner Westminster Place Senior Community held a celebration, to teach residents about Pilipino culture. Ten percent of the staff at Buckner is Pilipino.

They wore traditional dresses, sang songs, and introduced their culture to residents.

"It means a lot for us to have our own independence from Spain.” Analyn Feswick said. “Some other counties are not free but we are liberated people.”

Many of the senior residents served during the Korean War and were stationed in the Philippines. They say hearing about their culture brought back memories.

© 2017 KYTX-TV