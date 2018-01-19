Longview sex trafficking arrest brings more awareness to crime

LONGVIEW - Chelsey Rae Penney, 32, remains in the Gregg County Jail tonight with a bond of $150,000. She's charged with trafficking a 14-year-old girl in Dallas and Longview.

This victim is one of the many people affected by sex trafficking in East Texas.

"Any type of trafficking of children will not be tolerated and we will do everything we can do to stop it," Longview Police Sgt. Shane McCarter.

Laura Benson is the assistant director of House of Hope in Longview. For more than 20 years they have worked as a safe house for women in need.

"People here think it's out of sight out of mind and it's not,” Benson says. “Because we are on a throughway right here in East 80, it gives this ultimate transportation."

Benson says the recovery process could take years, but the first step is asking for help. She wants more people to speak up when they see victims.

"If something doesn't sound right you need to get involved," Benson says. “Standing up for a victim can potentially save their life.”

If you would like to learn more about House of Hope please click here.

© 2018 KYTX-TV