Longview shooting sends 1 man to hospital

A Longview man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the leg at around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday on the 3400 block of Morrison Street.

First aid was administered to the victim until medics were able to arrive to the scene.

The victim was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center.

An investigation of this crime is under way and police do not have a suspect at this time. The motive as well as the number of shots fired are also unknown.

