Longview Train Station travels toward the future

LONGVIEW - The city of Longview has many historic places, including the Longview Train Station. Since 1871, the station has served millions of passengers.

Griff Hubbard has spent the last 46 years working at the station. He is the revenue manager and also considered the station’s historian.

Hubbard tells us the train industry has always been in his life. "I can draw a line through five generations of my family that have drawn a railroad paycheck,” Hubbard said. “When I first started a train ticket to Dallas was $5.50.”



The stations past goes to after the Civil War during Reconstruction. President Ulysses S Grant was in office. At one time the station was segregated.

"There have been approximately three buildings on this site, the original 1871-1890, the second 1890-1938 and the building we are in today 1939 to the present,” Hubbard tells us.



Hubbard says the city is very proactive in preserving history. In 2012, City of Longview began renovations on the property. He says they finished in 2014 and since then has seen an increase in ridership.



"The year that just passed this station handled 113 passengers per day," Hubbard said. “There are two trains a day traveling North and South.”



The trains can take passengers to Los Angeles and Chicago, with stops in many different cities. Hubbard says trains will never be as fast as planes but will always have advantages,



"If you need to take some time and see what’s going on and see what in the backyard of America, you can only do it one way and that's by the passenger train," Hubbard said.

Hubbard expects the growth of the train industry to continue to grow. He says Longview is considered a travel hub and will help to grow the city.

