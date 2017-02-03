Longview turns red for American Heart Association luncheon

LONGVIEW - Longview turned red, as more than 600 people came out to the American Heart Association women's luncheon.

The luncheon was filled with special ladies. Many have survived heart disease and strokes. Now they serve as inspirations for others.

The organization says heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among each year. Also, 80 percent of all cardiac events may be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

One survivor says she has a special reason to stay proactive with her health.

“I want to educated both my children and grandchildren to make sure they live long lives,” Survivor Marilyn Bianca said. “Being able to see my grandchildren grow up and make more memories together.”

Bianca also tells us, many times women put their health behind their loved ones. It's important to realize how important exercise and eating right can be for your body.

She says you don't want to miss your loved ones, major life events.

To learn more about the American Heart Association click this link- https://ahalongview.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/20162017LongviewGoRedLuncheon/tabid/763514/Default.aspx

