Longview woman claims her dog was stolen

LONGVIEW - For almost three months, Susan Humble woke up in a house with the friend she's lived with for at least a year. Humble said her dog Benji brought joy to her house. Trying to hold back tears, she wished for her dog to return.

"We miss him, we miss him so bad," Humble said.

The two were about to go on their daily walk, until he went missing. Humble said she tied Benji to a tree in front her home, then stepped back inside her house. When she returned, that's when the dog disappeared. Humble's son Spencer Dillinger had to come home from Houston to make sure her mother was okay.

"It hurts me seeing my mom go through this," Dillenger said.

Humble said the person who has Benji, won't give him back and suggested she talked to his lawyer. According to the Longview police, investigators contacted the lawyer, who claimed Benji was originally at a shelter.

The lawyer said Benji was adopted out to the person who currently has him, but Humble said she bought Benji from a breeder and had the dog micro chipped. Police said proof of ownership will have to go through civil court.

Neighbors tell CBS 19 they've seen Humble and Benji together plenty of times. Humble said she hopes to won't have to go to court. However, Humble said she's willing to do what it takes to bring Benji back home.

"I just want my dog back," Humble said. "We miss him terribly."

CBS 19 reached out to the lawyer for an explanation, however, the attorney declined to share any comments.

(© 2017 KYTX)