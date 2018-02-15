Longview woman wants divorce, but can't find her husband

LONGVIEW - Vicki Williams' marriage appeared as a story of 'boy meets girl'. She and her husband first met a restaurant in 2013 and that's when they kindled a relationship. Williams bragged how nice he was while they dated and eventually, they married in July, 2014.

"He seemed really nice," Williams said.

However, something happened in the course of their relationship. Williams felt she wasn't married to the same man who she first met at the restaurant. Williams said he became allusive.

"He stopped being nice," Williams said. "I moved out. It just got out of control."

Their 13 month relationship ended in August 2015 and since then, she's wanted a divorce. After their separation, Williams said she lost contact with her husband. Since June 2017, she hasn't gotten a phone call, text or any kind of mail.

This kind of case isn't new to Beau Sinclair, a lawyer in Tyler. He says these divorce cases are rare but one has to serve the other person with a citation. It is to let the person know they're being sued and what they're sued for. Sinclair said a person can: serve the citation in person, have someone of the divorcee serve the citation; like a family member or serve the citation of publication. Meaning, it's a citation published on a local newspaper.

In Williams' case, she served a citation of posting. The citation posted on a public bulletin inside the Gregg County court house. Her husband has less than 27 days to respond.

"Somebody feels like they're stuck out there, there is a process," Williams said. "Not real easy, but it is a means to an end."

If Williams' husband doesn't respond to the citation by March 14, she'll receive a court date to finalize the divorce.

