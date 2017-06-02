KYTX
Longview's Big Pines Blues Fest begins Saturday

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 9:35 PM. CDT June 02, 2017

LONGVIEW - People from all over East Texas are heading to Longview this weekend for the Big PInes Blues Fest.

Sponsored by several local businesses, the music festival will feature a wide variety of blues musicians.

The full list of performers is specified below: 

  • Riverside Blues Band
  • Ally Venable Band
  • Darrell Nulisch
  • Elvin Bishop Band
  • Johnny & The Nightcrawlers
  • Red House Revival 
  • Pleasant Hill Quilting Group
  • Jimmy Wallace & the Stratoblasters
  • Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones
  • AJ and The Two Tone Blues Band
  • The Peterson Brothers

For more information, visit the festival's official site HERE.

