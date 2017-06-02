Longview's Big Pines Blues Fest begins Saturday

LONGVIEW - People from all over East Texas are heading to Longview this weekend for the Big PInes Blues Fest.

Sponsored by several local businesses, the music festival will feature a wide variety of blues musicians.

The full list of performers is specified below:

Riverside Blues Band

Ally Venable Band

Darrell Nulisch

Elvin Bishop Band

Johnny & The Nightcrawlers

Red House Revival

Pleasant Hill Quilting Group

Jimmy Wallace & the Stratoblasters

Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones

AJ and The Two Tone Blues Band

The Peterson Brothers

