Longview's Big Pines Blues Fest begins Saturday

LONGVIEW - People from all over East Texas are heading to Longview this weekend for the Big PInes Blues Fest.
Sponsored by several local businesses, the music festival will feature a wide variety of blues musicians.
The full list of performers is specified below:
- Riverside Blues Band
- Ally Venable Band
- Darrell Nulisch
- Elvin Bishop Band
- Johnny & The Nightcrawlers
- Red House Revival
- Pleasant Hill Quilting Group
- Jimmy Wallace & the Stratoblasters
- Andrew "Jr. Boy" Jones
- AJ and The Two Tone Blues Band
- The Peterson Brothers
For more information, visit the festival's official site HERE.
