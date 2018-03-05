Longview's Homeless Task Force planning Homeless Resouce Day

LONGVIEW - Longview's Homeless Task Force is planning a special day to help the homeless. The event is called the Homeless Resource Day.

It will be held at Teague Park, March 24th from 7am to 2pm. People will be able to sign up for services that would normally take months to secure.

Corporations, nonprofits and government services are providing participants with services. The Task Force is asking for volunteers and donations of goods.

For a full list of items needed and ways to volunteer please click here.

Breakfast, lunch, childcare, veterinary services and other resources will be at the event.

Please note: Misdemeanor warrants will not be served.

The Homeless Task Force was created by Longview Mayor Andy Mack. It is mean tot address the needs of the homeless community.

© 2018 KYTX-TV