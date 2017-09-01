Lufkin All-Stars giving back to Harvey victims

All-Stars are bidding a sold-out, autographed jersey and it's already reached past a thousand dollars. (Photo: KYTX)

LUFKIN - Being a champion doesn't mean winning the national title. To the Lufkin All-Stars, it's about giving back to the community. It's been said the worst from Harvey brought out the best in people. Stories circling the news of 'Texans helping Texans'. When Left field, Kolby Kovar found out what was happening back home while he and his team mates were up against North Carolina, he sprang to action.

"We have to win this [Little League World Series] for Lufkin," Kovar said.

The All-Stars are online bidding a SouthWest regional jersey. It's autographed by the Thundering 13 and it'll go towards helping Harvey victims. The bid has reached more than a thousand dollars and it's only been up since Thursday evening. Kovar expressed to see the bid go up to five thousand dollars.

"It can get a lot more than what I think I want," Kovar said.

The team is also promoting shirts that say 'Helping Home Base', along with their autographs on the back. They're $15 each and the money from the first 400 purchases would go towards the disaster relief. In all, that's six thousand dollars. Jimmy Horton, who makes the shirts said it's selling quick.

Hopefully, the Thundering 13 will reach their goals. Those interesting in bidding into the jersey can click here. Contact Jimmy Horton for the 'Helping Home Base' via phone, 800-594-5339

