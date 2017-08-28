Lufkin All-Stars, The U.S. Champs, are back home in East Texas

The #Thundering13 return home with people welcoming them with open arms. (Photo: KYTX)

DALLAS - Dozens of games and their hard work has made the Lufkin All-Stars the number one little league team in the nation. After falling short of their world championship hopes, it didn't matter to family, friends and fans. The All-Stars came back home victorious anyway.

The feeling of being a the number baseball team in the United States is sill a surreal feeling to players. It's the first time in Lufkin sports history, where a baseball team makes it to the little league tournament and return as champions. However, winning was a championship wasn't easy when in the back of their minds Hurricane Harvey flooded and destroyed people's homes.

Some players have family in Houston or siblings going to college in there. Coaches expressed to CBS 19 how the team was worried for the people of Corpus Christi and Rockport. The last hurricane to touch land in Texas was Ike in 2008. Thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes due to Harvey's destruction. Parents informed CBS 19 some of their cars were flooded.

Despite the mess Harvey made, it didn't stop the All-Stars from pursuing the biggest name in Little League Baseball, National Champions.

