LUFKIN, TX - Every little boy that picks up a baseball dreams of going to the World Series. One East Texas team was able to bat their way to the little league world series.

While it might not be the majors, these 13 young men have made history for their community.

Tonight in Lufkin, hundreds came together at Timbercreek Church to watch the boys make their international debut.

The church put together a big event involving over 1,000 theater style seats, a 24-foot screen, and plenty of food and fun for the kids.

The team beat out other teams from all over the southwest region of the United States for the opportunity to travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania for the series.

Lead pastor, Jeremy Yancey says this is a once in a lifetime opportunity and it has "brought this electricity," to the community of Lufkin.

The tournament guarantees 3 games win or lose, the team is hoping to continue their winning streak and sweep the entire series.

