Lufkin man dies after crash near Livingston

POLK COUNTY - Freddie Barnes Jr., a 68-year-old Lufkin man, died after a two vehicle crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on Farm to Market Road 2500.
According to authorities, an investigation shows that a Toyota driven by 23-year-old Livingston native, Micayla Alec was heading south on the road when it slid over into the northbound lane and hit a Nissan driven by Barnes.
Barnes and two passengers were taken to a Livingston hospital and Barnes was pronounced dead.
Alec was taken to be treated at the same hospital.
The crash is still being investigated. Refresh for updates.
