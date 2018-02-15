Lufkin man dies after crash near Livingston

POLK COUNTY - Freddie Barnes Jr., a 68-year-old Lufkin man, died after a two vehicle crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on Farm to Market Road 2500.

According to authorities, an investigation shows that a Toyota driven by 23-year-old Livingston native, Micayla Alec was heading south on the road when it slid over into the northbound lane and hit a Nissan driven by Barnes.

Barnes and two passengers were taken to a Livingston hospital and Barnes was pronounced dead.

Alec was taken to be treated at the same hospital.

The crash is still being investigated. Refresh for updates.

