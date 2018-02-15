KYTX
Close

Lufkin man dies after crash near Livingston

Gabriela Garcia, KYTX 4:04 PM. CST February 15, 2018

POLK COUNTY - Freddie Barnes Jr., a 68-year-old Lufkin man, died after a two vehicle crash happened at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday on Farm to Market Road 2500. 

According to authorities, an investigation shows that a Toyota driven by 23-year-old Livingston native, Micayla Alec was heading south on the road when it slid over into the northbound lane and hit a Nissan driven by Barnes.

Barnes and two passengers were taken to a Livingston hospital and Barnes was pronounced dead. 

Alec was taken to be treated at the same hospital. 

The crash is still being investigated. Refresh for updates. 

 

© 2018 KYTX-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories