Lufkin man under arrest after assaulting his 88-year-old great grandmother

LUFKIN - 22-year-old Cagen Frederick was arrested after he assaulted his 88-year-old great grandmother Thursday afternoon.

The Lufkin Police Department reported that Frederick left his great grandmother's wrist red and swollen during an argument the two had.

It was reported that Frederick's great grandmother had asked him to help her carry something into the house and he took a while to respond to her request.

When law enforcement asked Frederick why he assaulted his great grandmother, he responded, "she put her hand in my face".

