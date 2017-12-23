Lufkin woman assaults officer after argument at party

Photo Courtesy Angelina County Sheriff's Office

LUFKIN - Monica Grimaldo, a Lufkin woman, is under arrest after kicking an officer following an argument that resulted in a knife injury some time before 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, a fairly large party was going on when an argument broke out, fighting ensued and an individual ended up being cut by a knife.

After police were called and arrived to the scene, Grimaldo attempted to get through to the crime scene when her sister tried stopping her.

Grimaldo then pushed her sister down, and when an officer tried to arrest her, Grimaldo kicked the officer's leg.

The officer did not receive medical treatment and Grimaldo was arrested.

Authorities say the individual responsible for cutting the victim was taken to the hospital.

Grimaldo is being held in the Angelina County Jail for assaulting a public servant, assault family violence and failing to identify herself to law enforcement.

