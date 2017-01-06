Macy's and Sears announce store closings around East Texas

Macy’s and Sears have announced that they will be closing stores in Tyler and Lufkin.

The announcements come amid a flurry of closings made by the retailers nationwide.

However, Tom Mullins, President of Tyler Chamber of Commerce, says that Macy’s decision to close it’s Tyler store is not a sign of a slumping local economy.

“A lot of these long time retailers are trying to find a way to compete because the biggest competition is the internet,” Mullins said.

Instead, Mullins says that the closures are signs that the retailers are adjusted to the changing consumer habits.

“Cyber Monday this year was the biggest ever nationally, and it was big in Tyler also.” Mullins said.

He also said that the unemployment rate in Tyler is 4%, below the national average, and expects the building Macy’s currently occupies should find another tenant quickly.