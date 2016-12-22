Made to Love Ministry gives homeless people Christmas gifts

Volunteers gave out Christmas gifts

LONGVIEW - A local ministry is making sure those less fortunate receive a gift for Christmas. Made to Love Ministry is sharing the Christmas spirit at Magrill Park in Longview.

Volunteers passed out gift bags that they call Jesus bags. Inside the bags contain socks, gloves, snacks, and hygiene products.

Pizza was also given out during the event. Ministry founder Andrea Dollahite says the season is meant to help others and give encouraging words of support.

“It brings me joy that I am helping others who are in need,” Dollahite says. “It is important to give love to those who might feel unlovable.”

Those that received a gift say they are very grateful that someone would think of them. One man says it takes good people like this to remind everyone of the good inside people.

