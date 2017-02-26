KYTX
Main break near Gladewater Airport impacting water customers

Michael Aaron, KYTX 9:28 AM. CST February 26, 2017

GLADEWATER - An unknown number of water customers in the City of Gladwater are experiencing a disruption in water service.

In an online alert issued Sunday morning, city officials wrote:

A Water Main Break occurred in the area near Gladewater Airport. Citizens in/near the area will be affected.

Crews are working to get the water main break fixed and water restored ASAP.

