Main break near Gladewater Airport impacting water customers

GLADEWATER - An unknown number of water customers in the City of Gladwater are experiencing a disruption in water service.
In an online alert issued Sunday morning, city officials wrote:
A Water Main Break occurred in the area near Gladewater Airport. Citizens in/near the area will be affected.
Crews are working to get the water main break fixed and water restored ASAP.
