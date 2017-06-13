Major explosion at Tyler business, building is still ablaze, evacuations underway

TYLER - Several fire trucks are outside Tyler Welder Supply, trying to contain the fire that started just before 2 p.m. today.

According to the local fire department, several explosions are still going off within the structure.

Businesses surrounding as well as the neighborhood north of Tyler Welder Supply are evacuating their buildings and homes.

So far, the cause of the fire remains unknown and there is no word of any injuries caused by the fire at this time.

