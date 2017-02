GRAND SALINE - SWEPCO is working to restore power to more than 1,900 customers following an outage Monday afternoon.

SWEPCO is hoping to restore power by 6 p.m.

Police in Grand Saline report traffic signals are out along Hwy 80, and officers have put out stop signs.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

(© 2017 KYTX)